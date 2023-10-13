QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. QuidelOrtho also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $64.94 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $63.82 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 0.30.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

