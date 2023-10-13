Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Financial Analysis

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 0.16% 0.35% 0.17% ICU Medical -2.11% 6.93% 3.22%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quipt Home Medical and ICU Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 ICU Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus price target of $10.42, indicating a potential upside of 121.63%. ICU Medical has a consensus price target of $216.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.22%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and ICU Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $199.31 million 0.99 $4.84 million $0.01 470.00 ICU Medical $2.29 billion 1.15 -$74.29 million ($2.02) -54.22

Quipt Home Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICU Medical. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats ICU Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 brand; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms; professional services; critical care products, such as Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

