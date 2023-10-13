Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Free Report) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,200,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 209,046 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,923,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 45,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Up 0.2 %

Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,507,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.55. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 106.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other Eurozone countries, and internationally.

