Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Down to $12.15

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $11.81. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in METCB. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

