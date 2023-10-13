Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,574.00

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,574 ($19.27) and last traded at GBX 1,580 ($19.34), with a volume of 9048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,642 ($20.10).

Separately, Barclays downgraded Rathbones Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,050 ($25.09) to GBX 1,950 ($23.87) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,061.25 ($25.23).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,704.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,839.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,280.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a GBX 34 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,527.78%.

In other Rathbones Group news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($20.77) per share, for a total transaction of £712.74 ($872.39). Insiders bought a total of 60 shares of company stock worth $102,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

