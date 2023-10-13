Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Trilogy Metals in a report released on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

TMQ opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.12.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

