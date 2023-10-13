Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,624 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $32,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $93.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

