RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RYZB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:RYZB opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. RayzeBio has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,388,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at $88,184,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 1,388,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,184,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Katabi acquired 472,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

