RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,419 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter worth about $1,200,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,066,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 27.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

RB Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RBA opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, Director Michael D. Sieger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Sieger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,911 shares of company stock valued at $412,150. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

