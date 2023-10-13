Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crane (CR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crane (NYSE: CR):
- 10/5/2023 – Crane is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2023 – Crane had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $105.00.
- 9/28/2023 – Crane had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.
- 9/27/2023 – Crane is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Crane is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Crane Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.72.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 769.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.
