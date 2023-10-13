Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crane (CR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crane (NYSE: CR):

10/5/2023 – Crane is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Crane had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $105.00.

9/28/2023 – Crane had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

9/27/2023 – Crane is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Crane is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Crane Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.72.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Crane

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 769.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.