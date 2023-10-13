Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Michael Secora Sells 25,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,850.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $217,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $222,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $340,750.00.

Shares of RXRX opened at $6.33 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.03.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 520.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. The business had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

