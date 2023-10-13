Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

