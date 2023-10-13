Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Jack in the Box (JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/11/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Jack in the Box is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Jack in the Box is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $76.00.

9/20/2023 – Jack in the Box had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Jack in the Box is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 3.9 %

JACK opened at $63.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.72 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 52.1% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 75,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

