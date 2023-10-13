Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Jack in the Box (JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 10/11/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/9/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/5/2023 – Jack in the Box is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/5/2023 – Jack in the Box is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/3/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $76.00.
  • 9/20/2023 – Jack in the Box had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/17/2023 – Jack in the Box is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/14/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

JACK opened at $63.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.72 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 52.1% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 75,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

