Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TD SYNNEX (SNX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) in the last few weeks:

10/5/2023 – TD SYNNEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – TD SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $115.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – TD SYNNEX had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2023 – TD SYNNEX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – TD SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – TD SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2023 – TD SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – TD SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – TD SYNNEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.44. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,781.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,548,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,781.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,766 shares of company stock worth $3,305,786. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

