ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of ResMed worth $33,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 59,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after buying an additional 1,019,160 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ResMed by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after purchasing an additional 410,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in ResMed by 2,341.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 211,185 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE RMD opened at $136.31 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $3,740,000 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

