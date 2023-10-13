ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $202.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $273.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.86.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $136.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.78. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at $56,005,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $3,740,000. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,395,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

