ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $170.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $210.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ResMed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.86.

ResMed Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $136.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $830,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $830,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $3,740,000. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

