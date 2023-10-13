Reviewing Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 11.87% 7.45% 3.47% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $65.71 million 0.79 $7.20 million N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN $5.66 billion 2.30 $801.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Koninklijke KPN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nuvera Communications and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke KPN 0 3 5 0 2.63

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Nuvera Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high-speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systems. The company serves broadband connections in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott, and Wabasha counties in south-central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, includes connectivity, cloud, security, workspace, and cybersecurity services; interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, and digital products; and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets and peripheral equipment, and software licenses. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

