Reviewing Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) & Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Park Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $204.19 million 0.05 -$197.11 million N/A N/A Park Hotels & Resorts $2.50 billion 1.04 $162.00 million ($0.25) -48.06

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A Park Hotels & Resorts -1.79% -1.14% -0.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Park Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Selina Hospitality and Park Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00 Park Hotels & Resorts 0 5 3 0 2.38

Selina Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,435.46%. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $16.78, suggesting a potential upside of 39.64%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Volatility & Risk

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats Selina Hospitality on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

