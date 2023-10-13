Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,986,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,878,000 after buying an additional 103,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 123,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after buying an additional 155,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,603,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,033,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

