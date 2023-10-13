Rockland Trust Co. Buys Shares of 2,438 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $422,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,628.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.61.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $107.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $109.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

