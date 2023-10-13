Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 312 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,360,000 after purchasing an additional 823,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.68.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

