Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $286.31.

NYSE ROK opened at $300.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $219.55 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

