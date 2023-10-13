Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Releases Earnings Results

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 5.0 %

RMCF opened at $4.53 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $28.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 7,217 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,961.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 7,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $37,961.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 709,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,551.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,473 shares of company stock worth $503,942 in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Saturday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RMCF

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.