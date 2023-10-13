Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Rogers comprises approximately 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Rogers worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $197,666,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,039,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 12,359.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,856,000 after buying an additional 508,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after buying an additional 392,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at $56,460,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Performance

ROG traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,146. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $240.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.10 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rogers

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $41,541.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne K. Roby bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,056.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.