Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 26,626 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $36,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROST opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

