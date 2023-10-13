Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (LON:RHM) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (LON:RHM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Price Performance
LON RHM opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.00. Round Hill Music Royalty Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.15 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 million, a P/E ratio of 114.50 and a beta of -0.20.
Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Company Profile
