Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (LON:RHM) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (LON:RHM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Price Performance

LON RHM opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.00. Round Hill Music Royalty Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.15 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 million, a P/E ratio of 114.50 and a beta of -0.20.

Get Round Hill Music Royalty Fund alerts:

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited invests in music intellectual property. It owns and operates a portfolio of 51 catalogues of music copyright properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Round Hill Music Royalty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.