Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $213.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.60.

ECL opened at $165.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

