Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $132.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.31.

NYSE RCL opened at $88.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -277.87 and a beta of 2.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel bought 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

