Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) vs. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Russel Metals and SiteOne Landscape Supply, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Russel Metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 SiteOne Landscape Supply 1 4 5 0 2.40

Russel Metals currently has a consensus target price of $31.71, indicating a potential upside of 17.22%. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus target price of $169.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Russel Metals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Russel Metals is more favorable than SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

42.7% of Russel Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Russel Metals and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Russel Metals N/A N/A N/A $1.73 15.59 SiteOne Landscape Supply $4.01 billion 1.74 $245.40 million $4.19 36.93

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Russel Metals. Russel Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiteOne Landscape Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Russel Metals and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Russel Metals N/A N/A N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply 4.59% 14.31% 7.06%

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats Russel Metals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc. operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products. The Energy Field Stores segment offers specialized products, such as flanges, valves, fittings, and other products to energy industry. The Steel Distributors segment sells steel products to other steel service centers and equipment manufacturers, which include carbon steel plate, flat rolled products, beams, channels, and pipes. The company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories. It also offers consultative services consisting of assistance with irrigation network design, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, product support services, and a series of technical and business management seminars; and distributes branded products of third parties. The company offers its products under the LESCO, SiteOne Green Tech, and Pro-Trade brand names. It markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. As of January 1, 2023, the company had approximately 630 branches in 45 U.S. States and six Canadian provinces. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.