RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,931,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RXO by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after buying an additional 3,126,254 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in RXO by 422.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,040,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $25,891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $20,030,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RXO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. 27,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,332. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

RXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $200,453.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at $233,569.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

