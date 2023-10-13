Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 77,970 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,854.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,098,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,055,433.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,730 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $455,111.30.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 145,133 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,136,357.76.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 194,681 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,830,661.74.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 88,457 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,048.17.

On Friday, September 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 133,755 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,936.85.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 442,590 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,461,814.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 74,372 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,218.16.

On Friday, September 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $8,808.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,271 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $19,192.10.

On Monday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,309 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $94,698.09.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $169,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.