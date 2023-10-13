Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $49.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

