Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $402.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $350.00 to $402.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $417.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $415.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.41 and its 200 day moving average is $346.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.57. Saia has a 1 year low of $180.17 and a 1 year high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

