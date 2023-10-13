Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lessened by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.1% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 59,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.46. 701,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,721,051. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.31.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,979,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $3,432,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,431,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,436,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,979,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,304 shares of company stock worth $142,849,894 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

