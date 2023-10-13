Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 89,800 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,870,634.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $2,201,896.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,486 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $1,717,367.82.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 125,223 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,309,643.89.

On Friday, September 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 140,364 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $3,822,111.72.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,737,104.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $2,792,780.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,368.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,840 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,133,808.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $122,116.95.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,707 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $1,135,903.67.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Samsara by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after buying an additional 2,166,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

