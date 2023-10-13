Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 1,667 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 774,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, October 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $121,350.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $208,041.60.

On Monday, August 7th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $171,090.55.

Samsara stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

