Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 642,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,097,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Specifically, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,593,272.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,958,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $373,570.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 335,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,131,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,593,272.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,958,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,605,409 shares of company stock valued at $70,612,439 over the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $3,109,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

