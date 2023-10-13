Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at JMP Securities

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.20.

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Sana Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,876,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,568,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,040,000 after purchasing an additional 787,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,884,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,510,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

