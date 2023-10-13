Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Up to $4.54

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.69. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 170,503 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAND. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $49.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,380,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,664 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after buying an additional 25,038,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 110.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,017,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346,556 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 773,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,529,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 62,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

