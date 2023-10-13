Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Position Trimmed by Waycross Investment Management Co

Waycross Investment Management Co decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Sanmina makes up approximately 1.5% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sanmina by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sanmina Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $53.35. 44,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $75,389.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,279.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,956. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.