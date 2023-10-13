SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in SAP by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after acquiring an additional 612,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SAP by 7,585.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 357,521 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SAP by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,458,000 after acquiring an additional 335,538 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $131.68 on Friday. SAP has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.60.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

