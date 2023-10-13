SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.33.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP
SAP Stock Performance
SAP stock opened at $131.68 on Friday. SAP has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.60.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.