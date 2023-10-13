Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Manchester Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 132,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,685. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

