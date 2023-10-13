Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.28 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

