Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Holdings Lifted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,036 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 163,030 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 5.0% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of SEA worth $102,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEA by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 782,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $67,706,000 after acquiring an additional 102,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 81.0% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. CICC Research downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

SEA stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,261,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

