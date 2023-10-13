Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $214.46 on Tuesday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $217.08. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.24.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $99,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,925 shares in the company, valued at $26,970,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 61.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 79.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

