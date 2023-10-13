Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 10,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

SECYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.25 to C$8.90 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

