SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Trading Up 2.9%

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,050 ($12.85) to GBX 975 ($11.93) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays downgraded SEGRO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $993.75.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
