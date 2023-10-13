Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 23,111 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Alarm.com worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 12.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 77.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 34.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Alarm.com stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.75 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,486.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

