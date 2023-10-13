Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $664,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,728,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 651,131 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Trading Down 6.0 %

UFPI stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.24. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $107.57.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

